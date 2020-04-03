Comments
DANA POINT (CBSLA) — The effort to rescue the teaching ship Pilgrim from sinking ran aground Thursday.
The Pilgrim at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point Harbor keeled over last week and is now sinking. The U.S. Coast Guard sent divers into the water to try and stabilize the iconic ship, which has been used as a classroom for students and visitors for decades.
But the divers were pulled out of the water when the ship began making creaking noises.
The rescue crew is now using a crane to lift the keel.
Ocean Institute had been raising money for maintenance, but the ship is now beyond repair.