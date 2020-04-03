SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Orange County climbed to 711 Friday and the number of deaths remained unchanged at 13.

On Thursday, the county confirmed 656 cases, 50 more from the day prior.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased from 115 on Thursday to 103 on Friday, and the number of patients in intensive care dipped from 47 to 44.

According to officials, of the county’s cases, 41 percent are between the ages of 45 and 64, 16 percent between 35 and 44, 15 percent between 25 and 34, 10percent between 18 and 24. Additionally, 18 percent are said to be over age 65.

One patient is described as a child, but age and gender were not released.

As of Friday, 8,727 people had been tested for COVID-19 in the county, an increase of 936 from Thursday. Officials said they currently have enough tests for 1,072 more people.

On Tuesday, Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do reiterated how important it is for residents to stay at home as much as possible.

“Social distancing and isolation is no longer a debate,” Do said. “I have even heard of people hosting coronavirus parties. Stop it… Don’t make playdates. Don’t go see your cousin…Just don’t.”