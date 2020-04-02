COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
BURBANK (CBSLA) – The Walt Disney Company will begin furloughs for some of its employees beginning this month, the company announced Thursday.

Starting April 19, an undisclosed number of employees will be placed on furlough status due to “no clear indication” on when Disney’s theme parks can reopen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Disney said furloughed employees will retain their full healthcare benefits during the furlough period.

This is a breaking news event. Check back for updates.

