



The 2020 Masters tournament has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic leaving golf fans a little blue heading into next weekend without golf to watch from Augusta National Golf Club.

To help, CBS Sports is set to fill that void by airing three classic finishes from the tournament’s history on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12. The network will air the final rounds of both the 2004 and 2019 tournaments as well as a one hour special on the 1975 tournament.

For golf fans, all three of these years stand out for the finishes by some of the game’s greatest players. In 1975 it was Jack Nicklaus securing his fifth green jacket by one stroke over Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf. It was also notable because Lee Elder, who at 40 years of age, became the first African American to compete at the tournament.

2004 was the year that Phil Mickelson finally got his first career major win. And in 2019, Tiger Woods completed his comeback with his fifth green jacket and first major title since 2008.

Relive the entirety of those moments with CBS’ broadcast schedule next weekend that begins on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. EST with the one hour “The Masters: 1975” special. That will be followed by the 2004 final round from 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. EST. Then on Sunday, it’s back to 2019 from 12:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. EST.

The coverage will also be available to stream through CBS All Access and additional content will be spaced out throughout the week leading up on CBS Sports HQ, CBSSports.com and The First Cut Podcast.