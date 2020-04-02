Comments
(CBSLA) – Pat Harvey spoke to Richard Lovett, President of the entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) about the successful partnership between CAA and the LAUSD.
(CBSLA) – Pat Harvey spoke to Richard Lovett, President of the entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) about the successful partnership between CAA and the LAUSD.
HARVEY: “Why is it important to join in donating to the LAUSD fund?”
LOVETT: “The time is now, this is an urgent need. We are serving 400,000 meals and 68 centers a day. Families are in lines in cars 50 deep to get two meals a day handed to them. These are kids served by LAUSD who were given their meals in their day-to-day school lives, but this is also a way to serve families where the parents through no fault of their own lost their jobs and now find themselves in difficult circumstances.”
Watch the entire interview here.