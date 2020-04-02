



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers will now be required to wear masks in public in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“Effective today, you may see your local LAPD officers wearing either surgical masks or non-medical face coverings while in public,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a social media post Thursday. “This is for our safety, and for your safety. Coupled with safe social distancing, we will continue to protect and serve through this crisis.”

Effective today, you may see your local LAPD officers wearing either surgical masks or non-medical face coverings while in public. This is for our safety, and for your safety. Coupled with safe social distancing, we will continue to protect and serve through this crisis. pic.twitter.com/QL0QMyIPyL — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 3, 2020

On Thursday, L.A. County health officials and Mayor Eric Garcetti recommended that everyone wear face coverings when leaving the house to help prevent further spread of the virus.

Garcetti stressed that medical-grade face coverings — such as N95 and surgical masks — should not be worn by the general public or essential workers who are not in the medical field.

Those non-medical workers and the general public should instead wear homemade or cloth face coverings that prevent the spread of respiratory droplets, though that does not mean people can begin ignoring social distancing guidelines.

“To be clear, you should still stay at home, this is not an excuse to suddenly go out,” Garcetti said. “You need to stay at home, but when you have to go out we are recommending that we use non-medical-grade masks or facial coverings and not take the ones that are reserved for our first responders.”

The LAPD requirement comes the same day that two more department employees tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 35 employees have tested positive.