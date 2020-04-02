



— Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in downtown Los Angeles confirmed two cases of COVID-19 at their facility Thursday.

“As part of our commitment to transparency and public safety, we have notified our employees and local health authorities of two confirmed COVID-19 cases out of our downtown Los Angeles facility,” a company spokesperson said in part.

According to the spokesperson the employees are at home and under the supervision of their personal health care providers. They have also contacted any employees who had been in close contact with these individuals.

“While neither of our employees have been in our facility in two weeks, we ensured a thorough deep cleaning, with EPA-registered disinfectants, of our facility. All of this is on top of daily screenings for employees and approved visitors at our production facilities and existing robust health and safety protocols across all facilities, which we continue to review and assess,” the spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with our employees and their families. We have taken — and will continue to implement — all necessary precautionary measures while also following the advice of public health officials,” they said.

As of Thursday, there were more than 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County with over 270 patients hospitalized.