LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Adam Sandler, Ray Romano, Bob Saget, David Spade and Jim Gaffigan are just some of the comedians teaming up Saturday for a livestream benefit show.
The live four-hour “Laugh Aid” event will take place Saturday, April 4 at 4 p.m. Pacific in an effort to lift the nation’s spirits and raise money for an emergency relief fund that aims to assist comedians struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Laugh Lounge app, Facebook, Twitter, AXS TV, Comedy Central’s YouTube channel, LiveXLive, Twitch and Stirr will all simultaneously stream the show. Audio-only versions will be available through Spotify and SiriusXM post-livestream.
Viewing is donation-based and all profits will be donated to Comedy Give’s Back’s Laugh Aid COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The fund is already collecting donations, has begun distributing grants to those who previously applied and is accepting submissions for further grant requests.
Other comedians set to participate include Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Ken Jeong, Howie Mandel, Bill Burr, Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, Dave Attel, Joel Kim Booster, Anthony Jeselnik, Jessica Kirson, Bert Kreischer, Big Jay Oakerson, Tom Papa, Jeff Ross, Iliza Shlesinger, The Sklar Brothers, Amanda Seales, Dan Soder, Taylor Tomlinson and Gina Yashere.
The Laugh Aid event is being produced in partnership with Laugh Lounge, Comedy Central, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy and Earwolf.
