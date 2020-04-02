LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Thursday announced temporary changes to make it easier for people to pick up food from neighborhood restaurants.
Garcetti said the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will be installing temporary food pick-up parking zones near area restaurants, free of charge, that will allow people to order and get food without having to worry about parking.
“We want to do everything to keep these restaurants alive,” he said. “And I encourage you: order from a nearby restaurant. But I know the lack of parking was chasing some customers away.”
The pick-up zones will also allow those who deliver food a nearby location to safely pick up food.
Restaurants can apply online to have a parking zone installed near their businesses.
Garcetti also announced that traffic lights would be switched to weekend schedules with more frequent red lights to slow traffic.
“Slow down, there are lot more people walking and biking and just because there isn’t traffic, that’s not an excuse to break the speed limit,” Garcetti said.