LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are looking for three men who burglarized two restaurants in Koreatown while they were open for business.
Police say the suspects distracted the employees Monday, then went into the offices of Chef Kang Sul Box and Shuto, both on Wilshire Boulevard.
The suspects got away with $3,500 in cash from Chef Kang Sul Box and $2,800 from Shuto. They also took car keys, credit cards, checks and keys to both restaurants.
Chef Kang Sul Box pointed out in its Instagram post that restaurants are understaffed and already struggling for business amid the coronavirus outbreak.
