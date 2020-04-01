



— Running out of things to watch while staying home during the coronavirus shutdowns? Fran Drescher has a solution.

Last week, “The Nanny” creator and star Fran Drescher teased on Twitter that those looking to watch the popular ’90s sitcom online were in for a “surprise.”

On Tuesday, Drescher announced that the original cast of the hit sitcom is reuniting for a virtual read of the pilot episode via Zoom on Monday, April 6.

NANNY FANS ALERT! It’s happening!!!! MONDAY 4/6 the original cast of The Nanny together AGAIN in a virtual read of the pilot episode!!! Link and time soon! https://t.co/JSHW3fhaAf #PandemicPerformance #TheNanny @Indebted @CancerSchmancer click on bio 2c @Variety #TheNanny @SPTV — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) March 31, 2020

“Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of ‘The Nanny’ for a virtual read of the pilot?” Drescher said in a statement to Variety, referring to the show’s co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobson.

“It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well.”

According to Variety, the reunion will include Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor, Alex Sternin, Ann Hampton Callaway, DeeDee Rescher, Rachel Chagall and Jonathan Penner.

Drescher said a link and official time would be provided soon.