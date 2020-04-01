LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Alcohol sales have skyrocketed as more people stay home and bars remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to market research firm Nielsen, U.S. sales of alcoholic beverages rose 55 percent in the week ending March 21.
Sales of spirits like tequila, gin, and pre-mixed cocktails jumped 75 percent compared to the same period last year.
Wine sales are up 66 percent while beer sales rose 42 percent, the report showed.
Most of the sales were online orders compared to in-store sales. Online alcohol sales were up 243 percent, Nielsen reported.
Danelle Kosmal, a Nielsen vice president, suspects growth rates peaked that week as people loaded up their pantries before state stay-at-home orders went into effect.
