LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Amazon employee at an Atwater Village warehouse has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The employee, who will be paid while they self-quarantine at home, has been asked not to return to the site at 3334 N. San Fernando Road for 14 days.
Amazon said it was working to notify all other associates who were in close contact with the employee at work and said that those employees were also being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days without a loss of pay.
It was not immediately disclosed when the employee tested positive or if they were working while showing symptoms.
“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” Timothy Carter, of Amazon, told City News Service. “We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”
The news comes shortly after employees at the Moreno Valley and Eastvale facilities tested positive.
