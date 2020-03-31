COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A suspect was shot by a Los Angeles Police Department officer in an unincorporated area near Whittier Tuesday evening and two other suspects were in custody.

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. near Beaty Avenue and Laurel Avenue, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

Two suspects were taken into custody and the other was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

No other information was immediately available.

