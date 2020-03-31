WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A suspect was shot by a Los Angeles Police Department officer in an unincorporated area near Whittier Tuesday evening and two other suspects were in custody.
The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. near Beaty Avenue and Laurel Avenue, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
There has been an LAPD Officer-Involved Shooting in the area Laurel Ave & Beaty Ave, in the unincorporated area of South Whittier. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available.
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 1, 2020
Two suspects were taken into custody and the other was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
No other information was immediately available.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)