LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A UCLA biodesign student has developed a low-cost ventilator with parts he bought at Home Depot.
Glen Meyerowitz says his ventilator is a prototype and not ready for patients. But he says he’s already working with companies to make a medical-grade version of his affordable ventilator.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread throughout the country, states have been clamoring for ventilators. New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been pleading with the federal government for tens of thousands of ventilators, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken hundreds of old ventilators out of storage to be refurbished by a Silicon Valley firm.
Virgin Orbit, which normally aims for the stars, has also gotten into the ventilator business at its Long Beach facility.
One of the telltale symptoms of coronavirus is respiratory problems. Public health officials say the peak of the coronavirus outbreak is expected in a few weeks, and the ventilators will be critically needed at that point.