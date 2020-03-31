



— Orange County Tuesday reported 42 new coronavirus cases and three additional virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 502 with a total of seven fatalities.

Public health officials said 94 people were hospitalized with 46 of those in intensive care.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 190 are between the ages of 45-64, 90 are above the age of 65, 84 are between the ages of 25-34, 82 are between the ages of 35-44, 53 are between the ages of 18-24 and three were in people under the age of 18.

Of the seven who have died, four were over the age of 65, one was between the ages of 25-34, one was between the ages of 35-44 and one was between the ages of 45-64.

The county’s first death was reported March 24.

As of Monday, Orange County had tested 6,674 people for the novel coronavirus.

Two new cases were reported in Orange County’s jails on Monday, bringing the total number of men in custody who have tested positive for the coronavirus in custody to five, Sheriff Don Barnes said.

Between Friday and Monday, about 130 inmates were released early to make room in the jail for an expected surge in cases.

Another 162 were released Tuesday, with 21 considered especially vulnerable due to their age or health.

Ten inmates are currently in medical isolation with flu-like symptoms and another 193 are in quarantine because they came into contact with others who tested positive.

Officials with the city of Anaheim reported two employees at the homeless shelter run by the city and the Salvation Army tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, but none of the residents have tested positive.

