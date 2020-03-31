LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Hollywood film and TV productions shuttered across the board, an assistant director for the hit CBS show “NCIS: Los Angeles” is choosing to use the extra time to do what she can to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, Hillary Cohen hosted a virtual 12-hour sew-a-thon Monday to make masks for healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I personally am sowing today for Cedars-Sinai Hospital, everyone across the nation is sowing for their own individual unit…It’s been overwhelming, we have people from England and France joining in and all over the United States: Florida, North Dakota, Massachusetts, Connecticut,” Cohen told CBS2.
It is all part of the nationwide 100 Million Mask Challenge, which was launched by Washington state-based healthcare giant Providence Health & Services to address the personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage across the nation.
Cohen says she also plans to make masks for Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys. She has already donated several masks to local grocery store workers.
On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the state had already distributed about 32.6 million N95 masks to healthcare facilities statewide. However, the state is trying to meet a goal of 101 million.
