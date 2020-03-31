



— As residents around Southern California practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, neighbors have been thinking of new ways to communicate.

Hermosa Beach resident April Gray and her daughter Chiara have begun using chalk art to lift spirits and provide safety reminders during the “Safer At Home” order.

A few days ago, the duo drew it was the Simpson family out in front of their home. On Tuesday, Mickey and Minnie practicing social distancing were sketched on the sidewalk.

“I did it last year but now there is a lot of time on our hands so we sit out here and we chalk,” said Gray.

“It’s grounding, obviously, and you can make some fun stuff. Everybody that comes by they always love it and they look forward to seeing it. It gives the community a little bit of love,” she said.

In Sherman Oaks, chalked rainbows and messages saying “stay safe” and “stay healthy” lined the streets.

Gray says to stay tuned because they will be doing a new chalk creation in a couple of days.