LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Five more Los Angeles Police Department employees and one more Los Angeles Fire Department employee have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The news comes just one day after five other LAPD employees and one LAFD employee tested positive for the virus.
“The Department has strict protocols for any employee who experiences symptoms of the virus,” LAPD said in a previous release. “They are instructed to go home and their workspaces are sanitized.”
In total as of March 31, LAPD now has 32 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and LAFD has seven employees.
Officials said two LAFD employees have recovered and returned to duty, one LAPD individual is hospitalized, and all other individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering.