SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department officials rescued a woman who fell off a cliff Monday.
Firefighters responded to the scene in the 4100 block of South Gaffey Street, near Paseo Del Mar, about 2:15 p.m., according to officials.
Officials only identified the victim as a 22-year-old.
It’s unclear how far she fell down but her injuries were described as non-life threatening.
