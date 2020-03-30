Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An officer in quarantine at home after being diagnosed with coronavirus opened fire on someone who was breaking into his car at his Woodland Hills home, authorities said.
The officer-involved shooting happened at about 1:28 a.m. Monday in the 22500 block of Cass Avenue. The officer had seen the suspect trying to break into his car and confronted him.
The suspect brandished a weapon and the officer opened fire. However, the suspect was not hit and fled the area in a white car, police said.
The shooting is under investigation.
Investigators at the scene said the officer was off-duty and in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.