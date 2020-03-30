



— Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday announced the city of Los Angeles saw a 15% increase in coronavirus cases — 151 new cases, bringing the total to 1,171 — and a doubling in the number of dead over the past four days.

“To each family, to each Angeleno, to each friend, each mother, each daughter, father, son, sibling who’s lost someone tonight, we stand with you,” he said. “We cry along side you and our hearts break with you as well.”

RELATED: Garcetti Orders Temporary Suspension Of Farmers Markets To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

In the city of Los Angeles, Garcetti said 8,373 tests have been completed and, by the end of the week, nearly 20,000 tests should be done — or one for every 200 residents.

Garcetti also said the city opened up its fifth testing site, and starting Tuesday there will be 2,500 slots for people to be tested. Determining eligibility and scheduling can be done online.

The city has also opened up 13 emergency homeless shelters at parks and recreation centers throughout Los Angeles. Garcetti said, citywide, the sites were at 95% capacity.

“Whether you’re housed or homeless, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that you are protected, that we face this together, and that we realize all lives are equal in this city,” he said.

Those emergency shelter beds are in addition to the more than 900 hotel and motel rooms that have been secured for people who need to isolate or self-quarantine and cannot. Garcetti said more than 150 hotels and motels have inquired about participating in the program.

RELATED: 5 More LAPD Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus, LAFD Reports 1 New Case

Garcetti also said he signed a city ordinance passed by the City Council last week that puts a moratorium on evictions for the remainder of the crisis and allows residential tenants up to 12 months to repay back rent and businesses up to three months.

“If you cannot pay the rent as a result of this emergency, you cannot be evicted,” he said.

In addition, Garcetti has suspended any new rental increases of residential units — more than 640,000 in the city — that fall under the rent stabilization ordinance until the emergency period is over.

“This is a common sense action on top of the eviction moratorium that will help folks stay in their homes and make ends meet,” he said.

Garcetti also announced that the Angeleno Fund, created to provide direct financial assistance for families experiencing extreme financial hardship, many of whom are immigrants or independent workers who will not qualify for other benefits, has now raised more than $10 million.

The mayor reiterated that the Safer At Home order was still in effect, and that non-essential businesses that continue to operate would be referred to the city attorney for prosecution and people who continue to ignore closures will be cited.

“I know our hiking trails, I know our beach are iconic locations, the meadow at the Silver Lake Reservoir, these are cherished gathering points for all our communities, but the more we abide by this, the sooner we can get back to them,” he said. “The commitment that you make is a commitment to one another and ensures that more of us will be alive to be back there all together.”