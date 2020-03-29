GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday said they were investigating a possible murder-suicide involving a son and father in Garden Grove.
Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Garden Grove Police Department responded to the 11800 block of Stuart Drive for a welfare check at the request of a son who had not heard from his father or brother in days.
When the son did not get a response at his dad’s home, he called police. Police arrived and entered the home to discover that both the father and another son had died of stab wounds.
At this point, police said they believe the incident appears to be a murder-suicide; however, an investigation is ongoing.
