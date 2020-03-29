LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The City of Long Beach is extending its “Safer at Home” order for residents.
Public beaches, trails, trailheads, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, golf courses, dog parks, playgrounds, skate parks, public park and public beach parking lots, and picnic areas will remain closed until May 1. Closures and limitations to certain businesses will remain in effect until April 19.
Private gyms in multifamily housing complexes, such as in condominium and apartment complexes.
Funerals are not permitted during this time period.
Open park space and park pathways can still be used if people maintain social distancing measures.
“We are at a pivotal point in this public health crisis, therefore it is critical that we maintain safe social distances and do everything possible to reduce the risk of infection in our community,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.
The city can now issue citations against businesses not following the “Safer At Home” order.
