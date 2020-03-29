LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Conference Center is being prepped as a possible field hospital to make room at hospitals taking in coronavirus patients.

“We’re starting with medical supplies and cots so we can relieve the pressure on nearby hospitals and we’re going to provide more details in the days ahead,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The medical station at the convention center is being set up by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but it’s not the only help L.A. is getting during this pandemic.

Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy has already pulled into the Port of L.A. with 1,000 beds for non-coronavirus patients to free up rooms at local hospitals. Even then, some are worried that’s not enough.

“I’m proud to announce that the first three patients are already on the Mercy,” Garcetti said.

Area hospitals now have tents set up in parking lots and garages to provide care for patients they’re expecting. Healthcare workers are also worried about being low on supplies they’ll need during this time.

Garcetti said he’s appointed the Port of L.A.’s executive director to act as the city’s chief logistics officer to help with those concerns.

The mayor said the next steps include getting a million masks in storage to hospitals and first responders who need them most.