RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Two more sheriff’s deputies in Riverside County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deputies known to have tested positive to three.

“I have spoken to all of them and they are in good spirits and are recovering,” said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. In addition, Bianco said the county had an inmate also test positive for the coronavirus, marking the county’s first incarcerated case.

“The inmate became symptomatic several days ago. He was immediately isolated and is being treated by medical staff,” he said. “The inmate had very limited contact with other inmates. They have been isolated and none of them are symptomatic at this time.”

Bianco said every inmate who has developed symptoms has been isolated and tested.

“We have a strategic plan in place to do everything possible to screen, isolate, diagnose and prevent any potential spread while in custody,” he said. He also noted that the department has enhanced cleaning within the jails, and noted that the staff, as well as medical personnel, have an adequate supply of personal protection equipment (PPEs).

Bianco said the department has a plan in place if there is an outbreak among jail staff or inmates, but did not disclose details.

“Unlike other jurisdictions, I have no intention of preemptively releasing inmates out of fear something may or may not happen,” he said. “I feel very strongly that the inmates we have remaining in custody pose a much greater risk to public safety than the risk this virus poses to them while they are in custody.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)