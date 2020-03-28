LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A health research institute at the University of Washington has put together a web app that models COVID-19 projections by state.
The model gives projections for the date of peak resource use in each state, including ICU beds and ventilators. The model also projects the deaths per day and total deaths related to COVID-19.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations, an independent population health research center at UW Medicine, used data from the World Health Organization, as well as local and national governments to create the models.
In California, the model projects the peak number of resources to be needed on April 24, when the state will need approximately 2,292 ICU beds and 1,238 ventilators. Overall, the model projects around 6,109 coronavirus-related deaths in California by August 4.