HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) —  A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly woman who went missing Saturday morning.

75-year-old Leslie Whitlinger was last seen around 8 a.m. in Bellflower.

Whitlinger is 5’5″ 118 pounds. She’s believed to have been driving a white 2006 Miata, California license 5USG373.

Courtesy: California Highway Patrol

According to the California Highway Patrol, Whitlinger has a medical condition and may become disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

