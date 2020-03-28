Comments
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly woman who went missing Saturday morning.
75-year-old Leslie Whitlinger was last seen around 8 a.m. in Bellflower.
Whitlinger is 5’5″ 118 pounds. She’s believed to have been driving a white 2006 Miata, California license 5USG373.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Whitlinger has a medical condition and may become disoriented.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.