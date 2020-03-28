Comments
COLTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old resident of Rialto.
Colton police say the victim and one other were seated in a car when both were shot.
One of the victims died, while the other was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The second victim was a 24-year-old resident of Colton.
The shooting unfolded just after 1 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Colton Police Department, Det. Jaeger at 909-370-5028, or Colton Police Department Dispatch at 909-370-5000.