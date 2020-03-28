LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Los Angeles County has confirmed six new COVID-19-related deaths, and 344 new cases related to the virus, health officials said Saturday.

“We are sad to announce six additional deaths from COVID-19 today,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “More than ever, it is crucial that we practice social distancing, and if we are sick, even with mild illness, we make every effort to self-isolate from others for at least 7 days. Those who have been in close contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Of the new deaths, officials said five of them were reported Friday and occurred in people over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions. Within the last 48 hours, officials said there have been 601 new cases.

“Please do your part to not infect others or become infected yourself by adhering to the public health directives and practicing social distancing whenever you do go outside. If we all commit ourselves to stay home, stay away from others when sick, and stay 6 feet apart when out, we will save lives,” said Dr. Ferrer.

To date, there have been 1804 cases across all areas of LA County, including 32 deaths.