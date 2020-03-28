LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer is warning residents against scams related to COVID-19 at-home.
In a video message Saturday, Feuer reminded Angelenos that the FDA has not approved an at-home test for the coronavirus.
“It’s not like a home pregnancy test; you can’t just buy it,” he said. “Knowing that we can’t just buy a test means anyone trying to sell us one is a scammer. And this is happening in a variety of ways.”
Feuer said his office has received reports of people going door-to-door to sell supposed at-home testing kits for COVID-19, which can lead to false results as well as the opportunity for a scammer to burglarize homes.
“If someone comes to your door offering to test you, don’t open it. Call 911,” Feuer added.
Fake tests are also being offered by email, text, and robo-call, according to the video. Feuer reminded L.A. residents that, currently, COVID-19 tests are only being made available to those in the city who are the most vulnerable. Any solicitation of tests is a scam, he said.
Feuer also encouraged visiting this website for more information on the city’s COVID-19 response.