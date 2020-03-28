



— An employee at the Gelson’s Pacific Palisades location has tested positive for COVID-19, the market said in a statement this week

According to the statement, the employee last worked in the store on March 22 and is expected to recover. The store was temporarily closed for cleaning and is expected to reopen Saturday.

“We are alerting all Gelson’s employees at the location, encouraging anyone who may have been in contact with the affected team member to follow CDC-recommended self-monitoring guidelines and to call their healthcare providers right away if they develop any symptoms,” the statement read.

Employees who had direct contact with the COVID-19 patient will be paid for a 14-day self quarantine, the market said. Employees were also paid for shifts that were canceled while the store was closed due to cleaning.

“As an essential business providing a vitally important resource to our neighborhoods, we take our obligations seriously to ensure we continue to provide food and supplies needed during this time,” the statement reads.

The statement also said all Gelson’s locations are open for seniors only from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. “to help protect the vulnerable members of our community.”