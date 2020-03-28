KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — After over a million people filed for unemployment in California over the last two weeks, organizations in Los Angeles are stepping up to help provide essentials to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Urban Partners Los Angeles gives away groceries at First Unitarian Church in Koreatown each week, usually serving about 200 people. This Saturday, they’ll be giving away 1,000 bags of groceries.
“We have to remember when we talk about the crisis, there is a significant population of people who have already been living in crisis,” said volunteer Trinity Tran. “Before this pandemic, we served hundreds of people every week.”
Tran said the lines have gotten longer over the past few weeks as more people in the community are losing their jobs.
“My hours have dropped. I work at Subway just right up the road there. I went from 40 hours a week to 10 hours a week,” said resident John Napoleon, who came out to get groceries for his family. “This is just a blessing in disguise.”
Each family will receive two grocery bags — one is filled with nonperishables like cereal and canned goods, while the other is filled with items like milk, meat, and fresh produce.
The grocery giveaway begins at 7 a.m. each Saturday and continues until the food runs out.