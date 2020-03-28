Comments
ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Many expectant moms are concerned about how the coronavirus could impact them and their unborn.
A birthing center in Arcadia set up a drive-thru medical tent to help with prenatal care and checkups since hospitals have limited beds and are a potential source of transmitting the virus.
Organizers say this keeps moms protected from exposure to coronavirus patients.
“We really want to keep that space clean and available as much as we can for the moms and the babies,” said midwife Chemin Perez.
Health officials are still learning about the virus and how it can affect babies and pregnant women.
The birthing center is state-licensed and accepts Medi-Cal, offering another option for concerned moms during this uncertain time.