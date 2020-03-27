



— Ventura County officials Friday reported 22 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and two more virus-related deaths.

The county now has 83 confirmed cases and three deaths; the county’s first death was reported Sunday.

“Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the individual’s loved ones in the wake of this tragedy,” Dr. Robert Levin, Ventura County public health officer, said following Sunday’s death.”In these uncertain times, one thing is clear; the spread of COVID-19 is broad. Everyone should assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Therefore, we are imploring everyone who can, to stay home and stay safe.”

According to public health officials, all three of the deceased were in their 70s with underlying health conditions.

Of the confirmed cases, seven are between the ages of 18-24, 17 are between the ages of 25-44, 34 are between the ages of 45-64, 24 are over the age of 65 and one is under the age of 18.

Simi Valley has the highest number of confirmed cases with 15, followed by Camarillo with 14, Oxnard with 11 and Thousand Oaks and Ventura with 10 each.