LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy has arrived at the Port of Los Angeles to help relieve local hospitals staggering under an onslaught of coronavirus cases.
The massive floating hospital arrived in the port at about 8:30 a.m. Gov. Gavin Newsom, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, and other local leaders and public health officials will visit the ship later Friday.
The ship, which left San Diego Monday, will be used to treat non-coronavirus patients so land-based regional hospitals can treat those with COVID-19. California is expected to see a surge of cases in the coming weeks, with the state projected to need 50,000 hospital beds.
USNS Mercy has 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, and 800 Navy medical personnel and support staff. The floating hospital can provide a range of services, including critical care for adults. Patients are expected to arrive at USNS Mercy by ambulance by Saturday morning.