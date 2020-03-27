



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Even in this time of social distancing and coronavirus shutdowns of non-essential businesses, Los Angeles-area salon owners are still helping their customers look their best.

Hair salons, nail salons, and barbershops were all closed abruptly under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order. But even while hunkered down indoors, there are some who want to still look their best, and others who count their hair or nail routines as part of critical self-care.

Rosie Fiore, a stylist and the owner of The Local salon in North Hollywood, says she’s been making 1-ounce applications of hair color for clients and delivering them to their doorsteps. The custom color applications are specifically made for hairline touchups.

“I had about 18 deliveries and I will say I had two mishaps,” she said.

Fiore has also recorded tutorials to help with the applications. In one video, she uses a toothbrush to apply color to her hairline.

But what about hair or gel nails that are growing out? What about removing lash or hair extensions? Kristen Best, who owns Dylan Keith Salon in Burbank, has a few tips, most of which don’t need more than what’s probably already at home.

All the stylists say they are eager to see their clients and get back to work once the shutdown ends.