



— Two of the newest cases of coronavirus in the Inland Empire include a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and a Pomona College student.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco announced that one of his deputies had tested positive in a recorded statement Thursday. The deputy had been assigned to the jails.

Bianco said the deputy, who is recovering at home, reported to work several days ago. The deputy had reported to work several days ago, but was sent home after saying they were not feeling well.

The deputy did not have contact with any employees or inmates that day, according to Bianco.

The department says they currently have 11 inmates in quarantine after showing symptoms and several deputies self-isolated at home, but no one else has tested positive.

Pomona College, in San Bernardino County, says a student was diagnosed on Tuesday and let the school know on Wednesday. The student left campus on March 13 and has not returned since.

Most students have left the campus by March 18, but the school has allowed fewer than 100 students ini residence halls, according to the Daily Bulletin. All in-person classes have been moved online.

Claremont also reported its first case of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The Riverside University Health System had predicted that coronavirus cases would likely double every four to five days.