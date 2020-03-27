LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach city officials reported 16 more cases of coronavirus Friday, including the first city police officer to test positive for the virus.
The city, which maintains a health department separate from the county, now has a total of 70 cases.
According to city officials, the officer works in the West Patrol Division and was tested for COVID-19 after exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
The officer was placed in isolation after testing positive, and the officer’s partner began a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Health officials were investigating how the officer was exposed to the virus.
“Our police officers are on the front lines every day, bravely putting themselves in harm’s way to protect our community,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.
“We are providing support to the impacted employees and their families and continuing our efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our city.”
The West Patrol Division facility, along with patrol vehicles, were being deep-cleaned.
On Wednesday, it was announced that eight of the city’s firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus.
The following day, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed three more employees who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the department’s total to 15.
