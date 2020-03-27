Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mayor Eric Garcetti has confirmed a homeless person in Los Angeles is in isolation as a possible patient.
The mayor made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 briefing Friday evening.
Garcetti said officials are re-tracing their steps to determine with whom the person may have been in contact.
Earlier in the day, officials said there had not been any confirmed cases of the virus among the city’s homeless population.