LA QUINTA (CBSLA) — Riverside County health officials reported the death of a 25-year-old pharmacy technician from COVID-19 Friday and warned the community that the illness is not just deadly for elderly people.

The body of the pharmacy technician was found on March 25 in a La Quinta residence, according to Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. The technician had no underlying health issues.

“This is a deeply saddening reminder that COVID-19 kills the young and healthy too,” said Kaiser. “Stay safe. Keep travel and errands to essentials, and observe social distance no matter how young or well you are. Our condolences and thoughts are with everyone this pandemic has touched.”

Health officials said the individual was exposed to COVID-19 outside Riverside County and was in self-quarantine in La Quinta when he died.

The current eight deaths in Riverside County had been residents older than 70 and most had underlying health conditions.

“My deepest condolences go out to the family of the young adult who passed,” said Chairman V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “The virus does not discriminate and age doesn’t matter. This tragedy demonstrates the need to stay in place. It’s safer at home.”

The identity of the technician was not disclosed but it was said the person was a San Diego County resident.

Currently, there are more than 150 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Riverside County.