LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – New safety precautions are in place at Los Angeles International Airport after CBS2’s David Goldstein reported that workers were being crammed into shuttle buses despite strict social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, Goldstein discovered that employees, including flight attendants and TSA agents, were packed onto shuttle buses.
In response to his investigation, however, Goldstein learned Wednesday that more shuttle buses had been made available for employees who need them to get from parking lots to terminals.
LAX Wednesday was also limiting capacity on each bus to no more than 15 people.
Furthermore, with LAX parking lots emptier due to fewer fliers, airport officials told CBS2 they were allowing employees to park in lots closer to the terminals to avoid even having to ride the shuttle buses.
Employees who spoke to CBS2 were thankful for the changes after Goldstein exposed the dangers of spreading COVID-19.
“It’s much better now,” one woman told Goldstein Wednesday.