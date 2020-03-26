Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Home-sharing giant Airbnb announced Thursday a new program to provide free housing to 100,000 relief workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said it will provide free housing to healthcare professionals, relief workers and first responders.
“Airbnb will waive all fees for stays arranged through this initiative,” the company said in a news release.
The program has already been underway in France, where doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who are responding to the coronavirus outbreak can “access free accommodations through Airbnb,” the company said.
Airbnb is partnering with the Red Cross and other nonprofit groups for the program.
