LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An employee and two students at California State University, Northridge have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The university reported Wednesday that the employee had been on campus within the past week, while the students had not.
The students live in a nearby county, school officials said.
All the buildings which the employee visited are being closed and disinfected.
Like all other schools and colleges in the state, CSUN has canceled in-person classes and has transitioned to online learning.
The school remains open to essential operations only, which includes student housing and food service for students who need to continue living on campus.
The California State University system announced last week it will postpone 2020 commencement ceremonies for all 23 campuses.
Earlier this month, 13 CSU Northridge students who traveled to a large conference in Washington, D.C., were forced to self-quarantine after at least three conference attendees — including one from L.A. County — tested positive for the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, L.A. County had reported 812 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.