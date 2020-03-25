COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A train with just under 300 military tanks was on the move Wednesday from Ventura to the Inland Empire.

Naval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu tweeted that the convoy was a routine movement of supplies to continue support of the Department of Defense.

Sky9 was overhead as the equipment passed through Pomona.

Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed the movement during his Wednesday evening briefing saying that the National Guard has not been mobilized to the city of Los Angeles.

“They have armories, they travel through Los Angeles, but officially have not been mobilized,” he said. “There are movements of troops all around our state, and to support our efforts, we have asked the governor for National Guard support for our testing sites and we anticipate asking for medical units and supplies from the military reserve to accommodate hospital overflow and other patient care planning.”

Garcetti said he would be sure to let the city know if or when the National Guard was deployed to the streets of Los Angeles.

“This is your city, I work for you,” he said. “We serve you.”

