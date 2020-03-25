LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A train with just under 300 military tanks was on the move Wednesday from Ventura to the Inland Empire.

Naval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu tweeted that the convoy was a routine movement of supplies to continue support of the Department of Defense.

NBVC continues to support the Department of Defense in routine air and port operations to support our nation’s warfighters. Any logistical movements at Port Hueneme and Naval Air Station Point Mugu are just routine in nature to keep America’s deployed forces ready. pic.twitter.com/13yVIOosNC — NBVC (@NBVCCalifornia) March 24, 2020

Sky9 was overhead as the equipment passed through Pomona.

Tanks on a Train! Lots of sightings as the train with just under 300 military tanks makes its way from Ventura to the inland empire. Naval spokesperson said it is a routine movement of supplies. We found them in Pomona. Tanks for looking @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/5459oqFAFD — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) March 26, 2020

Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed the movement during his Wednesday evening briefing saying that the National Guard has not been mobilized to the city of Los Angeles.

“They have armories, they travel through Los Angeles, but officially have not been mobilized,” he said. “There are movements of troops all around our state, and to support our efforts, we have asked the governor for National Guard support for our testing sites and we anticipate asking for medical units and supplies from the military reserve to accommodate hospital overflow and other patient care planning.”

Garcetti said he would be sure to let the city know if or when the National Guard was deployed to the streets of Los Angeles.

“This is your city, I work for you,” he said. “We serve you.”