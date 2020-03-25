



– If you thought you’d never again see the price of gas drop under $2 a gallon in Southern California, you’d be wrong.

With most California staying home and less people hitting the roads amid the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the state to a standstill, the price of gas has continued to plummet to its lowest levels in more than two years.

At the Flying J Travel Center truck stop in Jurupa Valley early Wednesday morning, regular was listed at just $1.79 a gallon.

Now most of us won’t be that fortunate next time we fill up. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was $3.21 Wednesday, still it’s lowest price since Jan. 6, 2018.

The average price has dropped 39.9 cents since the start of the year, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

In Orange County, the average price of regular was $3.17, its lowest amount since Jan. 5, 2018. It has dropped 29 consecutive days.

The dropping prices are the result of the significant decrease of commercial and general motorist traffic because of the coronavirus outbreak and increased oil production by Russia and Saudi Arabia boosting the supply and lowering the price, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.