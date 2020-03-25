Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters are recovering Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Nearly 80 LAFD personnel have been tested for coronavirus starting last week, according to LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange.
Only firefighters who “had symptoms consistent” with COVID-19 were tested, Prange said.
Both firefighters who tested positive are currently at home recovering.