MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – A worker at an Amazon fulfillment center in the Riverside County city of Moreno Valley has tested positive for coronavirus.
Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez confirmed the diagnoses in a statement late Tuesday night.
The worker was receiving treatment and several fellow employees have been ordered to self-quarantine.
Gutierrez said it is unclear if the employee is a Moreno Valley resident because the person’s medical information is private.
RELATED: Temporary Hospitals Coming To Coachella Valley, Western Riverside County
“Though this is a situation that has to get worse before it gets better, please know that we are in this together and the full resources of the City of Moreno Valley have been working to support the CDC, State of California, and Riverside County Public Health as they work to fight this virus,” Gutierrez wrote in a statement.
As of Tuesday, Riverside County has reported a total of 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths. All the deaths have occurred in the Coachella Valley.