LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The short supply of toilet paper in stores across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak has given rise to a websites designed to help people find it, and make it last.
Costco97.com, a blog that highlighted clearance items at Costcos across the country, launched a “TP Tracker” so users can share what locations have which products in stock.
Toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes, water, rice and Lysol have been sold out at several locations, prompting Costco to institute new policies cracking down on panic buying and hoarding. Those items happen to be the ones that Costco97’s TP Tracker is keeping track of throughout the country.
For example, the site says Costco’s Chino Hills location has all the items that have been selling out, but the information carries a caveat — it can change fast and something reported as in stock might be sold out within hours.
The site is not affiliated with Costco.
Another site, howmuchtoiletpaper.com, calculates how much a current supply will last. The method of calculation is not made clear however, as it estimates 18 rolls of toilet paper shared between a family of five will last only six days.