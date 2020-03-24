LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — West Los Angeles-based video game developer Riot Games has donated over $800 thousand to help aide in coronavirus relief throughout the city.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the donation Tuesday during his daily coronavirus briefing.
“We are blessed here in Los Angeles to have industries that not only fuel our city but fuel our country and our world’s economy,” Garcetti said.
“E-gaming is one of those industries, and one of the leaders in that space is Riot Games…They are based right here in our city and today that company and its founders are donating more than $800 thousand to local non-profits, including $200 thousand to the Mayor’s Fund to support whatever is needed for COVID-19 relief.”
According to Garcetti, the funds will help pay for meals given to seniors, who are more likely to contract the illness, healthcare, childcare, and cash grants to residents in need.